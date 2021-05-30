Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Carter Bankshares worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

CARE stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million. Analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CARE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

