BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.90 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.