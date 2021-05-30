AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

