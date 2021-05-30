Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,264,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CFG stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

