BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

