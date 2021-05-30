American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in American International Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

