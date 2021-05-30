Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $527,000 Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

