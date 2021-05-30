PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head to Head Contrast

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PROG has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PROG and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROG currently has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROG and Custom Truck One Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $2.48 billion 1.43 -$61.47 million $3.45 15.28 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 8.63 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -11.66

Custom Truck One Source has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG 8.74% 27.12% 16.90% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Summary

PROG beats Custom Truck One Source on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

