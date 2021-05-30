Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

