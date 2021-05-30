Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

