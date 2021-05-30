Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $492.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

