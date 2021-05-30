Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

OGI stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $957.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

