Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 22,199 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.15 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.