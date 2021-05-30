Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,069 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $21.17 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

