Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,326 shares of company stock worth $9,166,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FIX opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.