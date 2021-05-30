Alps Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fortive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

