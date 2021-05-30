Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,467 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Creative Planning raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CENT opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

