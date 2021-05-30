The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

