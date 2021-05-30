Keybank National Association OH Has $513,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 678.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.