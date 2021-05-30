Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

