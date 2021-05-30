3,870 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $17,745,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

