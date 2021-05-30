Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,578 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 368.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CareDx worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of CDNA opened at $80.40 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -277.23 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $10,253,668. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

