Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,784 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 105,335 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

