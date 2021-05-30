Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Sells $87,377.50 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffery Lynn Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00.

NLS stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.64. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

