Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

