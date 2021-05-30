Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

United Airlines stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

