Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells $209,854.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 104,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $209,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.