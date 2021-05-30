Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Declines By 62.5%

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBBJ opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

