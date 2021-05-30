Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Declines By 50.0%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 6.26% of Gyrodyne worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Gyrodyne has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

