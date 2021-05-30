First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $18.33 on Friday. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 8,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. 15.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First National stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.21% of First National as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

