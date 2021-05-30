American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.97. 829 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

