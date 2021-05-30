Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

