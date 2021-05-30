Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Life Storage by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 78.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 146,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 63.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSI opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

