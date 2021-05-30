Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

