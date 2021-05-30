Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Autohome by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of ATHM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

