BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,702,693 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.60% of The Western Union worth $1,271,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

