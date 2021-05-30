BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,233,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 53,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of ASML opened at $675.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $645.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.51. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $323.50 and a 12-month high of $679.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

