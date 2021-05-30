BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.47% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $1,193,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

