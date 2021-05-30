BlackRock Inc. Buys 645,355 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.83% of Owens Corning worth $1,138,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

