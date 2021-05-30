D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.95 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

