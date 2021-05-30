Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $490.97 million, a P/E ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.