D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,741,491 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $185.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $188.92. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.