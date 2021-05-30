Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Canopy Growth worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

