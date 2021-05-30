Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Canopy Growth worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CGC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.
