Swiss National Bank Acquires 100 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of DaVita worth $32,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

