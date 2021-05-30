Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $1.78. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Athene has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

