Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.