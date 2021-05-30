Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.