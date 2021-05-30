The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

