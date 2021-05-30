Xianhui Meng Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Uscom Limited (ASX:UCM) Stock

Uscom Limited (ASX:UCM) insider Xianhui Meng acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($103,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

About Uscom

Uscom Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive cardiovascular and pulmonary medical devices worldwide. It offers USCOM 1A, a non-invasive hemodynamic monitor that measures cardiovascular function using Doppler ultrasound; BP+, a supra-systolic oscillometric central blood pressure monitor that measures blood pressure and blood pressure waveforms at the heart, as well as in the arm; and SpiroSonic, a pulmonary function testing device based on multi-path ultrasound technology.

