Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $168,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

