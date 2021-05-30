Barclays Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $60.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE:SKY opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock valued at $33,828,437. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.